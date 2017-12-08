NIC assessment results revealed to help Dubois co. jail

Jail under staffing and overcrowding has been a real problem across the Tri-State as many counties are dealing with those same problems.

After the Department of Corrections (DOC) notified Dubois County officials that they only had six months to conduct an analysis of how they were going to fix their jail problems, the county got to work. They answered that mandate with a jail and justice system assessment, federally funded and conducted by consultants with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC).

NIC officials revealed the results of that assessment and it went way deeper than looking into adding more beds.

"It's addressing these core issues: not giving them jail beds but giving them treatment beds, so we can change that behavior and reduce our population and it took us decades to be the most incarcerated, it'll take time to reduce that population overall nationally," said NIC consultant, April Pottorff.

Pottorff says after spending three days interviewing stake holders and taking tours she learned a lot.

"Everything is clean, everything is quiet, it's well managed is our impression, the county seems to do a good job of keeping up with deferred maintenance issues," said Pottorff.

But Pottorff says the jail building itself, must have been built by someone who had never built a jail before.

"The supervision model was obsolete, by at least a couple of decades by the time it was built," explained Pottorff. "We also observed some other deficiencies in it from a security standpoint that made it apparent it wasn't someone with experience that designed it."

Pottorff explained after analyzing the inmate data, a long term solution would come in the form of a drug rehabilitation program.

"It was a one day snapshot of who's in jail, over 60 percent were there for substance offenses, like 80 percent of them were repeats. 80 to 90 percent were repeats, cycling through over and over and they're commenting crimes due to their addiction," she said.

There won't be any immediate changes at the Dubois County jail, but Sheriff Donny Lampert, says thanks to the NIC, they have a plan to move forward. The first step will be attending a three day Planning of New Institutions training, then collecting more data, and from there establishing a criminal justice coordinating committee.

"We talked about it but we never had a plan and that's the biggest thing that's going to keep us going forward without us going that direction we never could get to where we needed to be," said Sheriff Lampert.

Over the next six months county officials will be taking steps towards a final decision. Whether that be a new jail or rehab program, they don't know just yet but Lampert said they will make this change.

"We're going to see a big difference not only in Dubois County but in the nation about the drug problem," said Lampert. "I think for so long we pushed it off to the side, for so long we pushed off mental health issues, I think it's going to help not only the people that need the help but I think it's going to help the people who are out here every day working hard."

