Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Schnucks #742, 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd.

  • Critical violation: Spray bottle not labeled with contents in meat department. Non-critical violation: Improper thawing of frozen food in deli. 

Doc´s (ZACKFISH,LLC), 1305 N Stringtown Rd.

  • Critical violation: Hand sink being used for other purposes. Non-critical violation: Can opener soiled.

Arby´s #7815, 6100 E Lloyd Expressway.

  • Non-critical violation: Three compartment sink leaking on the side that holds sanitizer solution.

Hardees, 4400 Covert Ave.

  • Critical violation: Cold food items not being held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less in prep cooler. 

Spicy Thai Cuisine, 601 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd.

  • Non-critical violation: Improper storage of in-use utensils.

Downtown Foodmart, 720 S.E. 8th St.

  • Non-critical violations: Liquid hand soap needed at hand washing sinks in bathroom and service areas. Drying paper towels needed for hand sinks in bathroom and service areas.

No violations:

  • Burkhardt Motomart #3207
  • The Inflatable Fun Factory
  • Ri Ra Irish Pub
  • O´Brians Sports Bar & Grill
  • Great Steak
  • Price Less Foods #430
  • Hacienda
  • High Score Saloon
  • The Rooftop Food & Drinks

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-09 03:43:37 GMT
    SOURCE: 8-year-old's motherSOURCE: 8-year-old's mother

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

    More >>

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

    More >>

  • Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral

    Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 5:01 PM EST2017-12-05 22:01:24 GMT
    (Source: Emmit Walker / Facebook)(Source: Emmit Walker / Facebook)

    A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.

    More >>

    A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.

    More >>

  • Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County

    Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 7:24 PM EST2017-12-07 00:24:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:58 PM EST2017-12-07 02:58:49 GMT
    Duluth PD says this pregnant woman is breakign into houses and stealing Christmas presentsDuluth PD says this pregnant woman is breakign into houses and stealing Christmas presents

    Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.

    More >>

    Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly