2018 Athena Award finalists announced

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The finalists in the 2018 Athena Awards have been announced.

Twelve women were recognized Friday morning at a press conference at the Southwest Indiana Chamber. This is the 27th year for the awards.

The Athena Award honors women in the community that exhibit leadership. The organization seeks to inspire women to achieve their full potential.

"The impact that these 12 women have made in our community is just amazing," said Old National Southern Region CEO Sara Miller. "We will continue to look at what they do and how they impact our community and come up with a winner. In all honesty, all 12 are just incredible winners."

The 2018 Athena Award winner will be announced on February 23 at the Old National Events Plaza.

