Evansville woman accused of auto theft

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville woman is in jail accused of stealing a car.

Police pulled 36-year-old Jennifer Goodall over on Covert Avenue.  

Officers say the vehicle she was in had been reported stolen and they found a baggie of meth and paraphernalia in the vehicle.  

She's facing a charge of auto theft and possession.

