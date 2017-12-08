Semi crash blocks US 62 in Ohio Co.

Kentucky Transportation Officials say a semi crashed in Ohio County.

They say its blocking all lanes of US 62 at KY 85 W.

That's between Rockport and McHenry.

Officials say the roadway could be closed for several more hours.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto KY 85 and KY 69. Westbound traffic is being detoured onto KY 1245.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.