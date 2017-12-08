EPD: More than 4 pounds of pot sent through the mail

An Evansville man is charged with dealing marijuana after police say he picked up a package at the post office that was full of pot.

Police say the package was for a "Q. Jackson" at a South Green River Road Address.

They say 22-year-old Kyn Pegue called about it, and postal workers told him it could be picked up at the Sycamore Street office.

The workers called police first because they say the package smelled strongly of raw marijuana.

Officers say they were there to meet Pegue as he walked out of the post office with the package.

Police say the marijuana weighed a total of 4.72 pounds.

