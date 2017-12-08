White flags up at area homeless shelters

The cold temps and windchills caused that white flag to come out at a few shelters in the Tri-State.

Officials at the Saint Benedict Homeless Shelter put the flag in place last night and they are expecting to have it out through Sunday morning. The shelter sits on West 7th Street in Owensboro.

White flag hours last from 7 p.m. through 8 a.m. in the morning.

Shelter officials say there will be extra beds, showers, and just a warm place for men, women, children and families to stay the night if they need. This is their first year as a white flag shelter and they were able to help a few people last night.

"Well, I got here at 7," explained White flag monitor, Jessica Monroy. "There was already some people here waiting. We took in two women and three men stayed. But two men went to the St. Benedict's part where they had permanent shelter. Everybody's been really polite, really thankful. It's just good to be able to help people."

If you'd like to help keep people warm this winter, shelter officials are accepting gloves, hats, snacks, backpacks and blanket donations.

