Flipped semi leads to arrest

A semi driver from Michigan is accused of driving while on drugs, cheating on drug tests, and trying to escape from police.

Dustin Profit, 34, was arrested.

Authorities say they found the semi he was driving flipped over on County Road 200 West.

They say Profit appeared to be under the influence of something, and he failed field sobriety tests.

His blood was tested at Memorial Hospital, and officers believe he was on several narcotics.

Inside the truck, officers say they found a bottle of urine that Profit used to cheat on drug tests.

While he was in the hospital, police say he tried to use his belt buckle to pick his handcuffs.

He was unsuccessful, and was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

