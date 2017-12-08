Owensboro Symphony kicks off it's Christmas season

Four homeowners in Owensboro are taking Christmas decorating to the next level, and this Saturday, Dec. 9, anyone can check it out.

Lee Hall is one of the lucky four. She's been making sure all week that her house will be ready to go for the 14th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes. This event allows dozens of people to see the Christmas decor and also learn some past stories about those homes.

"I'm excited because my home has some history to it," Hall said. "So it's going to be really neat to share that with people. It has ties with Henry Clay, which if you don't know about Kentucky, he's pretty big around these parts."

All money raised goes towards the symphony's community engagement.

"We go out in the community a lot, whether it be in an education capacity, or to play music in a nursing home, we do lots of different things throughout the year,. We have a lot of educational offerings."

The symphony is partnering with Jagoe homes for the fundraiser this year.

You can see these homes for yourself Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. You can pick up tickets at the Owensboro Symphony office until Friday or buy them at the First Presbyterian Church on Griffith Avenue the day of from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Saturday. Tickets for the self-guided tour are $25 per person in advance or $30 the day of the tour.

Saturday night, the Christmas activities continue. A Very Merry Holiday Pops is at Cannon Hall, 7:00 p.m. The Owensboro Symphony Chorus, Kentucky Wesleyan Chorale, Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra, and the Sutton Elementary Chorus will join the Symphony for the Christmas show.

