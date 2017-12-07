Rupert the Rhino newest tenant at Mesker Park Zoo

His name, Rupert, is based off the rupee, the currency of India (WFIE)

Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden has a new tenant. His name is Rupert the Indian Rhino.

The rhinoceros arrived at his new home in Evansville two weeks ago from the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The zoo staff wants to give Rupert some quiet acclimation time.

Rupert was born in Oklahoma City in June 2014. His name, Rupert, is based off the rupee, the currency of India.

He already weighs in at over 3,000 pounds and can get as big as nearly 6,000.

Along with Rupert, the zoo also has a new Mexican Grey Wolf, Wednesday the camel, and starting Friday 15, the zoo will be having discount days where admission will be $2 Monday through Friday for the rest of the year.

