Evansville man accused of breaking into relative's home

An Evansville man is accused of breaking into a home in the Grandin Pointe subdivision.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 6000 block of Springfield Drive. A resident called police after his relative, 28-year-old Sean Michael Keith, kicked in the door to his home and threatened his family with a knife.

We're told the resident pulled out a gun, which is when Keith took off.

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputy saw Keith walking near St. Joseph Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Deputies believe drugs and alcohol use may have been a factor.

Keith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. He's charged with burglary and intimidation.

His first court appearance is on Friday.

