Henderson Co. abused animals may soon be adopted

We have an update on an animal abuse and neglect case out of Henderson.

The Humane Society said all the animals that were recently up for adoption may soon have new homes.

They have received applications for all of the animals, but those applications must be reviewed to see if those who applied have space and understanding to care for the animals.

Adopted animals could be in new homes as early as Friday or early next week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.