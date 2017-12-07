Water main breaks expected during winter months, crews prepared

The winter months are upon us, so Evansville Water & Sewer Utility officials say water main breaks are inevitable.

So far this year, we're told water main breaks have caused more than 240 boil advisories. We're told 15 percent of those happened in November, and it's only the beginning.

"Since the Ohio River flows through the north, we will probably see this continue," Director of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Allen Mounts said. "It will probably level off for a period of time. December, January, February those are peak months."

A water main break is not something crews can prepare for, but they said they are ready.

Right now, we're told there are a few areas in Vanderburgh County that have water main breaks more frequently than others. Those are some areas apart from a water main replacement program.

Officials said that's a project that will take years to complete.

