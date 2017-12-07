Different look for Castle basketball team

The Castle basketball team has a much different look to it this season and there's one big reason why.

Jack Nunge helped lead Castle all the way to the 4A semistate last year, and overall, he helped the blue and gold win 68 games in four seasons.

Nunge is a freshman on the Iowa basketball team, so the Knights are adjusting to life without Jack.

The Castle cupboard is far from bare though, as junior guard Alex Hemenway leads a solid group of returnees.

Hemenway is getting looks, from several prominent Division-1 programs.

Head coach Brian Gibson said so far, he's happy with how his team is coming together.

Castle, which has split its first two games, will host Harrison Friday night, then travel to play at Southport on Saturday morning.

