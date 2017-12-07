Local chapter of Phi Delta Theta files appeal on removal from USI

The Indiana Lambda chapter of the Phi Delta Fraternity has filed an appeal with the University of Southern Indiana's decision to withdraw recognition of the chapter after allegations of hazing.

USI's Media Relations Specialists Ben Luttrull confirmed the appeal was filed Thursday.

"As allowed as part of the conduct process, the Indiana Lambda chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity has filed an appeal with the University of Southern Indiana related to the University's decision to withdraw recognition of the chapter due to a pattern of hazing and alcohol policy violations. The appeal will be heard through a University administrative process and a decision rendered expeditiously. However, there is no appeals process for the decision by Phi Delta Theta’s General Headquarters to remove the chapter’s charter."

