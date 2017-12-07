Owensboro Salvation Army in need of Angel Tree donations

The Salvation Army in Owensboro is putting out a call for some angels.

Right now, they still have about 80 kids left on their angel Christmas tree.

They're looking for people who are willing to buy a gift for the at-risk children whose wishes hang on the tree.

Many children want just the basics like long-sleeved shirts, a new coat, or bedding.

If you would like to adopt an angel, just stop by any South Central Bank location or the Owensboro Salvation Army.

