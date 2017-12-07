Ark takes toys in honor of crash victims, donations pouring in

Donations have been pouring into an Evansville child care center in memory of the two children killed in a crash after a deadly police pursuit.

Osborne Funeral Home told us services for Princess and Prince Carter will be held this weekend.

In lieu of flowers, the family has a special request.

In honor of Prince and Princess, the Carter family is asking for toy donations to Ark Crisis Child Care Center. The donations are already coming in, and many are from people who don't personally know the family but just want to give.

Starting next week, every child that walks through the doors at Ark will receive a wrapped gift in honor of the young victims.

It's an inspiring act of strength and kindness that Executive Director Angie Richard Cooley says speaks to their mom's love for children.

"It's really special that Janae, in this time that can be overwhelmingly sad, has thought of a way to make the world a better place for other peoples' children," Cooley told us. "We're so humbled and just amazed at her strength, that at this time she's thought of a way that she can help other Ark children."

Ark cares for children up to the age of six. The center will also buy toys with any monetary donations.

You can drop donations off at Ark at the corner of Lincoln and Governor, or at Friday's visitation at Memorial Baptist Church.

