Daviess Co. warming shelter opening for first time this season

A Daviess County shelter is opening their warming shelter for the first time this season.

St. Benedict Homeless Shelter told us their white flag will run through Saturday evening. The shelter is at on West 7th Street in Owensboro.

White flag hours last from 7 p.m. through 8 a.m.

Bus passes are available there to only be used for travel to the White Flag shelter. Meals will also be provided at Daniel Pitino Shelter.

