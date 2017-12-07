Indiana Pacers donate toys for 8th consecutive "Pacers Cares"

For the eighth consecutive year, the Indiana Pacers have been giving out toys to kids across the state.

They stopped by the Joshua Academy Preschool on Wednesday. It's part of the "Pacers Cares" program.

The kids were treated to entertainment by Boomer and Freddy, the mascots from the Pacers and the Indiana Fever. City leaders were on hand as the kids received the toys.

The Pacers will also be donating toys to Houston, Miami, and Orlando after hurricanes tore through their towns.

According to Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin, they are receiving an additional 3,000 toys from the Pacers to be distributed this holiday season.

