Boil advisory lifted in Grayville

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
GRAYVILLE, IL (WFIE) -

The boil advisory for Grayville, Illinois has been lifted.

It was issued Wednesday after someone had a seizure while driving and hit a utility pole. 

A water main broke while the pole was being fixed. 

That left the entire town of Grayville under a boil advisory.

