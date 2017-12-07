EPD holds mock disaster training at Deaconess Midtown

It may have looked like a disaster near one Evansville hospital on Thursday, but it was just a drill.

The Evansville Police Department and first responders held a mock shooter drill near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. They are practicing emergency response procedures.

Officials say teamwork is key when it comes to responding to real-life disasters.

"We want to make sure everybody's on the same page as far as how to coordinate communications and coordinate our response and work together with all the different entities involved in something like this," said SWAT Team Commander Sgt. Josh Wittmer. "We want to make sure we have a unified response that can handle the situation."

EPD requires their officers to do these drills periodically to stay up to date in training tactics.

