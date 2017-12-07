Evansville man indicted for murder requests public defender

An Evansville man charged with murder, after police say he supplied heroin to a man who died from an overdose, was in court Thursday.

David Dimmett doesn't have a public defender, so now he's asking the courts to pay for one.

Dimmett was indicted for murder in the death of Kourtney Fields, which makes this case a first of its kind in Vanderburgh County because authorities say Dimmett supplied Fields with the dose of heroin that killed him back in July.

Fields was found unresponsive in a basement bedroom on South Fairlawn Avenue in Evansville.

[Arrest made in connection with heroin overdose]

At the time, we're told there was enough evidence to trace the drugs back to Dimmett, who is still being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Dimmett will be back in court again in January.

[Initial court appearance held for man believed to have supplied lethal heroin]

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.