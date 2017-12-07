Pair arrested on drug charges with three small kids in car

Two people are facing charges after Evansville Police say they found drug related items in a car with three small children.

Officers say they stopped the car near Kerth and Waggoner around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday because the license plate was registered to a different vehicle.

They say the driver, 20-year-old Steven Hurt, was placed into handcuffs because he kept grabbing at his belt line.

Police say they found a glass pipe with meth inside of it when Hurt was searched.

They say the passenger of the car, 24-year-old Alicia Utley, had a warrant and was argumentative with officers.

During a search of the car, police say they found a bag with several glass pipes with drug residue. They say there was also a container with prescription narcotics, and several other drug related items.

Police say a a cigarette box containing four syringes, one loaded with a substance, was found under the seat.

They say it was easily accessible to the three young children in the car.

CPS was called to take the kids to a safe location.

Hurt faces several drug possession charges.

Utley is facing a charge for the syringe possession and three neglect of a dependent charges.

