Armed robbery victim shot in the foot

Police say a man was shot in the foot when fighting with two other men Wednesday afternoon.

The victim told officers he went to let people out of a home on Savannah Drive when two other men with their faces partially covered, tried to take his money. That's when the scuffle started and he was shot in the foot.

The suspects ran off and police are still investigating.

