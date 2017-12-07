Man shot during armed robbery in Evansville

Evansville police are looking for a suspect they say shot and robbed a man.

Officers were called to the Saint Vincent ER when a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his leg.

That man says he was walking near the Corner Pocket Tuesday night when he was robbed. He told police a man put a gun in his back and demanded "all his things."

Police say the suspect got the man's wallet, and the man tried to grab the suspect's gun.

They struggled, and that's when the man says he got shot, and the suspect ran away.

