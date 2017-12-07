Watch Now on Sunrise: Cold, Late Snow Showers? West Side Boil Advisory, Franken Announcement

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SUNNY AND COLDER: It will be sunny today, but still breezy with high temps in the mid 30's behind another blast of cold air. Tonight, a few scattered snow showers will be possible as low temps sink into the upper teens. Byron will look ahead to the weekend.

MAJOR BOIL ADVISORY: The city of Evansville has issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the west side. It's due to a water main break on Upper Mount Vernon Avenue last night, which cut off water for many residents. Lauren Artino will be reporting live from the affected area on Sunrise.

FRANKEN: Senator Al Franken is scheduled to make an announcement today about his future, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Many of his Democratic colleagues are asking him to step aside.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.