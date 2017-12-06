Youth Resources celebrates 30-years

It was a big night for one local youth organization.

Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana celebrated their 30-year anniversary Wednesday.

Youth Resources is a non-profit agency who empowers middle and high school students to make a positive difference in society through leadership, service, and civic engagement.

Organizers say groups like Youth Resources not only mold the youth into successful adults but also has an impact on the community as well.

