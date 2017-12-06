Gilda's Club hosts 2nd annual 'Good, Bad, and Ugly' dessert auction

Gilda's Club of Evansville held it's second annual "Good, Bad and Ugly" dinner dessert auction.

Local chefs donated their skills to make the desserts up for the auction.

Gilda's Club is located on Vogel Avenue. Gilda's Club provides a place where anyone touched by cancer can come and learn how to live with cancer and share experiences.

At Gilda's they offer a variety of workshops, classes, groups, and activities in a non-residential, homelike setting free of charge.

"As a nonprofit, every dollar counts; we have more tables this year," said Executive Director Melanie Atwood. "Last year, we had 10 tables of 10 each. This year, we have 12 tables of eight, so we're already exceeding what we did last year."

If you'd like to attend next years event, it will be on Thursday the first week of December.

