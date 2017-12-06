Council knocks commission's renovations idea down

There was a disagreement Wednesday night between Vanderburgh County Council members and County Commissioners.

Councilmen Joe Keifer asked Ungentheim about rumors the panel heard about commissioners wanting to spend taxpayers dollars on adding "executive suites" for the commission inside the civic center.

Ungentheim explained, there are parts of the center that haven't been used since 2005. He confirmed there has been a discussion on making renovations.

Officials said commissioners estimated spending over $200,000 of taxpayers' money for the project, but the council didn't support the idea.

Commissioner Ungentheim argued the project would save more taxpayer dollars in the future instead of spending money on square footage that isn't being used.

Ungentheim said there are no set plans yet for those upgrades.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.