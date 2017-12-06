Boil advisory issued after main break on Evansville's west side

Crews working to put new pipe in the ground. (WFIE)

The City of Evansville has issued a boil advisory for a big portion of the west side.

A water main on Upper Mount Vernon Avenue broke around 8 Wednesday night, which cut off water to that area.

Another water main break. pic.twitter.com/quAlTTOjjr — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) December 7, 2017

The break impacted people across a wide area, even those near the Posey County border. Many businesses and residents on the west side lost water pressure, but that started to come back late Wednesday night.

Water main break update! New pipe going in the ground now. Customers water pressure should be back to normal. Road closure updates here—> pic.twitter.com/whDojI2bb2 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) December 7, 2017

City officials say it's not likely your drinking water will be contaminated, but they went ahead and issued the boil advisory for anyone living west of Saint Joseph Avenue and south of Mill Road.

That includes the USI campus.

