Boil advisory issued after main break on Evansville's west side

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Viewer submitted photo) (Viewer submitted photo)
Crews working to put new pipe in the ground. (WFIE) Crews working to put new pipe in the ground. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The City of Evansville has issued a boil advisory for a big portion of the west side.

A water main on Upper Mount Vernon Avenue broke around 8 Wednesday night, which cut off water to that area.

The break impacted people across a wide area, even those near the Posey County border. Many businesses and residents on the west side lost water pressure, but that started to come back late Wednesday night.

City officials say it's not likely your drinking water will be contaminated, but they went ahead and issued the boil advisory for anyone living west of Saint Joseph Avenue and south of Mill Road.

That includes the USI campus.

We'll let you know when the boil advisory is lifted.

