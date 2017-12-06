Elves helping Santa write Christmas letters in Santa Claus, IN

With Christmas just a few weeks out the small town of Santa Claus Indiana is a very busy place right now. Thousands of letters are coming in from kids around the world. In those letters- a special note to Santa.

We're told letters have been pouring in since the early 1900's, with the original postmaster. Organizers say so far this year, more than 8,000 have come in and they've been averaging about a thousand a day. Organizers say that puts them well on track to beat last year's 20,000 letters.

If the letters aren't actually written at the old post office in the town of Santa Claus, they are sent there for Santa's elves to sort through, and in most cases sent back to the children.

"We want the children to know that we are helping Santa answer letters," Founder of Santa Claus Museum & Village and Chief Elf Pat Koch said. "He can't answer letters and get all those toys ready and talk to children and do everything."

"To me, it's the best thing of Christmas because we do get letters back from parents who say my child opened that letter and was so happy," Founder of Santa Claus Museum & Village and Chief Elf Pat Koch said.

