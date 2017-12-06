NIC representatives start study on Dubois Co. jail

Dubois County Jail officials launched a study on Wednesday to solve jail overcrowding problems.

The Indiana Department of Corrections mandated Dubois County find a solution to their jail overcrowding issues after an inspection this Spring.

The study is an assessment of not only the jail but the entire Dubois County Justice System.

NIC officials are planning to look at the number of people in the jail and community corrections center.

They will also look at the court system to see how people move through the courts and how fast that happens.

Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames said that information will help them see where they can improve and ultimately adjust how many people are going into the system.

"They described it as a 30,000-foot look at the entire justice system in Dubois County, said Brames.

We spoke with Jail Commander Randy Schnell just after taking the NIC representatives on a tour.

He said it went well, and they've already talked about some places they can improve.

"They pointed out several flaws in the facility; one of the individuals is in architecture so she knows the facilities and a lot of the security issues that should be in place," said Schnell.

NIC representatives will continue their research on Thursday and present their findings at a public meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.