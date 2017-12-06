USI's Alex Stein leads the way offensively

The USI men's basketball team is off to a great start to their 2017 campaign.

The Screaming Eagles are riding a six-game winning streak. There was some question on how this team would be this season, but so far, things are looking good.

The team lost three huge guys to graduation last year: Jeril Taylor, Bobo Drummond, and Cortez Macklin who collectively averaged 36.7 points per game. Head Coach Rodney Watson knew before the first tip everyone would have to step up and fill that offensive void.

So far, they have with three guys averaging double digits: Marcellous Washington, Nate Hansen, and Alex Stein.

Stein is leading the team in points averaging 17.3 points per game shooting just about 95 percent from the line.

He's only a junior who made serious waves last year finishing second on the team in scoring, and this season, everyone has their eye on him, and he hasn't missed a beat.

This team isn't just the Stein Show. Every single guy on this team has stepped and that includes a couple of freshmen.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.