Evansville sailor to be laid to rest more than 75 yrs. after death

An Evansville sailor will finally be laid to rest after more than 75 years.

George James Wilcox Jr. was killed in action and went down with his ship on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941.

We're told the Navy was able to identify George through DNA technology. They found his relatives and will return him home to Evansville to be buried near his father.

George earned the rank of Seaman Second Class and was awarded the Purple Heart for his honorable duty to the Navy.

He will return to Evansville on December 17.

George's family and Browning Funeral Home said they want to invite the public to show their support at a homecoming service at 1 p.m. on December 16.

They told us a formal military procession will begin after the service to lay this fallen soldier to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Browning Funeral Home.

