"Pete" strikes again with donation to Easterseals

For 27 years, "Pete" has been leaving surprise donations at Christmas time for Easterseals.

Wednesday, he left another $3,000, bringing is total to $88,450.

This time, Pete called Marketing Director Pam Kirk and said "Guess what day it is?"

Kirk was correct with her reply of "Pete Day?"

Pete then described where to find his latest gift in the Rehabilitation's Center's parking lot.

Pete's contributions always arrive in the form of hundred-dollar bills delivered in unique ways.

This year, they filled a decorative glass block inside a gift bag.

As always, the bag included a note saying "You will hear from me again. Pete."

