Deadline for health care open enrollment approaching

Act fast, and now. Those are words from a local health insurance agent to anyone who relies on insurance through the affordable care act.

That's because December 15 is the deadline to apply for health care in 2018.

If you rely on health insurance available through the Affordable Care Act, local health insurance agents say for those in Vanderburgh or Warrick Counties, AmBetter with MHS is your only option.

In an effort to help pay for the GOP tax bill, lawmakers repealed the affordable care act.

Local health insurance agents said that posed problems for people in the Tri-State, who use carriers like Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield or Medwise, which have been pulled out of network for 2018.

In the end, people were forced to go with AmBetter with MHS.

Deaconess Hospital and St. Vincent in Evansville have been providers for hundreds of people in the Tri-State for awhile and we're told will continue to be next year for those who need it, and the transition is keeping local health insurance agents busy.

If you need help with signing up for health care, you can contact Legacy Benefits Services on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.