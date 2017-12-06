Sheriff's deputies increase presence at major Dubois Co. intersection

You'll want to be careful when driving through the Bretzville Junction.

Dubois County sheriff's deputies said they will be increasing their presence at the intersection of State Roads 64 and 162.

Deputies said they have received several complaints of people running through the red lights at the Bretzville Junction. We're told a lot of times, even when it's yellow, drivers will still try and push through.

Dubois County Deputy Wade Peirce said the traffic violations at the intersection have been happening mostly between 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

We're told there have been several crashes near the intersection recently.

Peirce said people are in a rush to get to work and with hundreds of cars going through during rush hour, that's a big problem.

Peirce said deputies will monitor the intersection closely during those busy hours, and hand out tickets accordingly.

