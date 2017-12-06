Homecare Products to Expand EZ-ACCESS Operation in Morganfield

Homecare Products Inc., a producer of portable and modular ramps that operates under the name EZ-ACCESS, will invest $650,000 and create 10 full-time jobs with the expansion of its facility in Morganfield, Kyndle announced Thursday.

The investment will allow EZ-ACCESS to lease an additional 13,000-square-foot facility in Union County near its current operation, and purchase new equipment for increased manufacturing capacity. The company will relocate manufacturing and assembly operations of its Power Access products from another facility, as well as establish a production line for the Passport porch lift. Positions to be created through the expansion include welders, production assemblers, warehouse employees and material handlers. The investment also will cover the cost of facility upgrades, such as increased lighting, improved wiring, added security features and an additional parking and truck dock area. Work on the expansion is expected to begin in early 2018.

"There continues to be a joint commitment to growing business in Kentucky and bringing more jobs to both Union County and the City of Morganfield," said Don Everard, CEO of Homecare Products. "We will continue to seek more ways to expand our operations, and believe in the support of the state, county and city, as well as our many hard-working and dedicated employees."

Homecare Products, based in Washington, was founded in1984 and manufactures portable and modular ramp systems for use by individuals in need of assistance with mobility. The company offers products for both residential and commercial use.

Homecare's EZ-ACCESS operation has been located in Morganfield since 2007 and currently employs 37 people.

Sen. Dorsey Ridley, of Henderson, said the company's growth in Morganfield reflects well on the local workforce.

"Homecare Products, Inc. dba EZ-Access is a good corporate partner in Union County," Sen. Ridley said. "This expansion speaks highly of that partnership and of the company's faith in our skilled and dedicated workforce. We look forward to the company expanding their success."

Rep. Suzanne Miles, of Owensboro, anticipates even more growth for Union County in the future.

I appreciate EZ-ACCESS investing in Union County. Their success continues because of the fine employees of our community," Rep. Miles said. "I truly believe the best is yet to come for Union County and the surrounding region."

Kyndle CEO Tony Iriti pointed out the significance of growth of existing companies.

"Kyndle has enjoyed working with EZ-ACCESS to make this announcement possible," Iriti said. "We always look forward to working with our existing industries because they are proven employers in the region and we know that they will continue to create jobs here in the future."

Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins noted that the company plays a significant role in the community.

"I am always pleased to hear of companies expanding. The announcement of new jobs and investment is great news for the company and Union County. EZ-ACCESS is a vital part of our community," Judge Jenkins said. "As a result of the expansion, more people in the area will have the chance to go to work. We would like to congratulate them on their ongoing success."

