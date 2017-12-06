14 News Exclusive: Our crews on scene as starving dogs rescued

We're told animal control received a tip the dogs were inside the home on Independence Avenue (WFIE)

We have a 14 News exclusive. Our crew was on the scene during the dramatic rescue of two dogs authorities say were trapped inside and nearly starved to death.

We're told Animal Control received a tip the dogs were inside the home on Independence Avenue.

Animal Control told us there were two dogs starving in an Owensboro home. We were able to learn more about the situation and what's next for the animals.

Two boxers were rescued out of a window Wednesday afternoon after hearing of complaints from neighbors that the dogs were starving.

According to Animal Control, the utilities inside the home the dogs were living in have been shut off since October, and the dogs were not being looked after.

Concerned neighbors didn't realize the dogs were not being taken care of until recent.

The good news is the dogs are now getting care, and it's time for the dogs to get a more loving home.

The owner of the dogs was not home at the time the warrant was served, but they could be charged with animal cruelty once they are found.

