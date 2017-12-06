40th Anniversary Commemoration of 1977 UE Plane Crash set for Dec. 13

A 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the 1977 University of Evansville Plane Crash will take place on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at Memorial Plaza on the UE campus and is open to the Evansville community and the general public. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside Neu Chapel.

The Air Indiana Flight 216 crashed at 7:22 p.m. on the evening of December 13, 1977 carrying the University of Evansville men’s basketball team along with coaches, administrators, fans and flight crew. Those gathered will observe a moment of silence at that time during the candlelight vigil.

A candle lighting will commence the service which also includes a reading of the names of those who perished in the plane crash and a bell ringing during each interval. University of Evansville President Dr. Thomas A. Kazee will provide a statement followed by the singing of the UE alma mater, prayers and bagpipes.

Following the ceremony, an opportunity for informal gathering and fellowship will be offered in Ridgway University Center’s 1959 Gallery and Lounge. Neu Chapel will also be open for personal prayer and meditation throughout the evening.

If you have any questions about the ceremony or events taking place that night, please contact the Office of Alumni and Parent Relations at alumni@evansville.edu or 812-488-2586.

