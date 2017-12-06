KSP arrests man in connection with murder investigation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP arrests man in connection with murder investigation

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenville man they say is in connection with the ongoing Tromain Mackall murder investigation.

That investigation began back in July 2016.

KSP detectives told us they charged 29-year-old Marcus Boyken with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

We're told Boyken is currently at the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grande for other unrelated charges.

KSP said he will remain there facing new charges.

