Vectren to match donations in Share the Warmth program

Vectren is once again helping out people as winter temperatures approach.

It's called "Share the Warmth" program. They're matching donations up to $225,000.

The weatherization initiative is designed to offer long-term energy conservation benefits to single family homeowners that meet the state and federal low-income guidelines.

Vectren officials say they're happy to help out once those temps drop.

