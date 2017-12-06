Vectren to match donations in Share the Warmth program - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vectren to match donations in Share the Warmth program

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Vectren) (Vectren)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Vectren is once again helping out people as winter temperatures approach.

It's called "Share the Warmth" program. They're matching donations up to $225,000.

The weatherization initiative is designed to offer long-term energy conservation benefits to single family homeowners that meet the state and federal low-income guidelines. 

Vectren officials say they're happy to help out once those temps drop.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly