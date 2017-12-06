Immunization requirements change in Kentucky

The new vaccination requirements in Kentucky were passed in June 2017 but won't be in effect until the 2018-2019 school year.

These changes will affect just about every student in Kentucky from preschool to 12th grade.

The biggest change is the requirement of the Hepatitis A shot for all students. It's a two-shot series spanning six months.

The other changes include the addition of a meningitis booster for students ages 16 and up. Also, sixth-grade shots are now being called 11-year-old shots, requiring them at the age rather than the grade level.

The school districts want to make sure parents are 11 shots aware of the changes before it's too late.

"The fact is, this is impacting almost all students," Owensboro city schools district nurse Gay Lynn Lile told us. "So you're looking at not being able to get appointments, possible vaccine shortages. So, it would be good planning to start now."

Especially since the Hepatitis A shot spans six months, it is imperative for parents to start making appointments as soon as possible.

If your child has already received the new required shots, just give the school permission to merge the old immunization record with the updated shots and they will be good to go.

You can find out more about immunization requirements here.

