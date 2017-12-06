Eagles continue to rise in Top 25 polls

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball is ranked in both the USA Today Sports/WBCA and Division II Media Top 25 polls for the first time since last year.



The Screaming Eagles (8-0, 2-0 GLVC) debuted in the WBCA Top 25 at No. 22 after being ranked No. 26 a week ago. USI also jumped five spots to No. 9 in the latest Division II Media Top 25.



Tuesday's Media Poll marks the first time since the 2002-03 WBCA Preseason Top 25 that the Eagles have found a spot inside the top 10 of a national poll.



USI, which opened Great Lakes Valley Conference play last week by defeating Lewis University, 67-56, at the Physical Activities Center and the University of Indianapolis, 73-66, in Indianapolis, also is No. 2 in both the Herosports.com rankings and the Massey Ratings.



Both the Herosports.com rankings and Massey Ratings are computer-based rankings based off columns such as strength of schedule and margin of victory. USI began the week with the sixth strongest schedule in Division II according Hero Sports.



The Eagles, who are idle this week, return to action December 16 when they host Harris-Stowe State University at the PAC.

