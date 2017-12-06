Thunderbolts ready to shoot down Mayhem, RiverKings

The Bolts have finally returned to Ford Center ice following a long month on the road in November. Although the Thunderbolts currently boast a 5-2-1 record on the road, home ice has been slightly unlucky for Evansville, going 1-2-1 at home to start the year. The win streak from the weekend prior would carry into last weekend as Evansville shut out Knoxville 2-0, and came less than two minutes away from extending the streak to four, before a late comeback by Huntsville would take down the Thunderbolts, 3-2.

Weekend In Review:

Friday, Dec. 1 would be the first of seven home dates for the Thunderbolts in the month of December, as the Thunderbolts took on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Tyler Deresky would finish a pass by Nick D’Avolio while heading to the net in the first period to give Evansville an early lead and start a shower of teddy bears from the stands, as Teddy Bear Toss Night got off to a hot start. Still 1-0 in the 3rd, the fans would get some further entertainment as Al Graves would square off against Knoxville’s Tyler Howe for a fight that lasted around 30 seconds in the Knoxville zone. Tyler Vankleef would add an empty net goal and Evansville would win by a score of 2-0. Tomas Sholl earned his first professional shutout. The Thunderbolts would take the ice the following night against Huntsville wearing special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle uniforms, and once again got off to a hot start. Dave Williams would score on a scramble in front to give Evansville the lead just over eight minutes into the game and the lead would stand until the third period. After Huntsville would tie it at one early in the period, the Thunderbolts would take a late lead with just over two minutes to go as Robbie Hall scored his first professional goal on the power play. However, the bad bounces at home would return at the worst time, as Huntsville would score twice within 35 seconds to suddenly regain the lead and win 3-2.

The Weekend Ahead:

Evansville will take on the Macon Mayhem on Friday, Dec. 8. Friday night will be Scout Night at the Ford Center. Scouts and tag-alongs get in the door for only $5 and scout parents for just $10! The following night, Saturday, Dec. 9, the Bolts take on the Mississippi RiverKings. The first 500 kids in the building will receive special navy Thunderbolts jerseys! Both games are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. cst. For those who cannot attend, both games will be streamed on SPHL Live, as well as the Thunderbolts MixLr Radio Network.

Scouting The Opponent:

Macon Mayhem: Record: 7-4-3, 17 Points., 5th Place Thunderbolts Record vs. Macon: 1-3 Leading Goal Scorer: Jake Trask (7 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Daniel Gentzler (18 Points) Primary Goaltender: Troy Passingham (3-1-2, 3.33 GAA, .905 Save %)



The Mayhem only had a single game last weekend, in Pensacola last Friday, Dec. 1. Macon would fall victim to a resurging Ice Flyers squad who are rebounding from a lackluster month of November. The Mayhem would be outshot 52-21, despite having six power play opportunities on the night. Caleb Cameron would score their lone third period tally, as Macon would fall 4-1.

Mississippi RiverKings: Record: 10-3-0, 20 Points, 1st Place Thunderbolts Record vs. Mississippi: 0-1 Leading Goal Scorer: Dillan Fox* (6 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Devin Mantha* (13 Points) Primary Goaltender: Tyler Green (8-2-0, 2.41 GAA, .919 Save %)



*: Leading goal and point scorers in lineup. Derek Sutliffe, who leads team with 7 goals and 14 points, on call-up at time of publishing

The RiverKings hosted the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a double header on Friday and Saturday nights at Landers Center. Fox would score twice, supplemented by goals by Sutliffe, Daniel Tedesco and Pijus Rulevicius, to give Mississippi a 5-2 lead after two periods. The RiverKings grew lax with the lead, as the Rail Yard Dawgs would score twice late to mount a near-comeback, however the RiverKings would hold on to 5-4 on Friday night. On Saturday, Roanoke would take a 3-2 lead going in to the third period, before Fox tied the game in regulation, and score the winning goal in overtime to give Mississippi a 4-3 overtime victory. Fox’s two goals would give him four on the weekend, Tedesco and Ryan Marcuz would score on Saturday. Mississippi will host Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 8 before heading to Evansville.

Transactions:

12/03: Tommy Fiorentino released from three game tryout

12/04: Mike Fazio signed

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolt Media Relations