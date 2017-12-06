EPD warns of new lottery scam

Evansville police want to warn you about a new scam they say is circulating our area.

It involves a letter claiming the recipient has won money from the Mega Millions Lottery.

To claim the winnings, the victim has to contact a person in Spain and send them money to pay for shipping and insurance.

Most scams originate overseas and victims never recover their money.

If you receive one of these letters, just throw it away.

