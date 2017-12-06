Tips on how to talk to teens about sexual assault headlines

For the past couple of months, we've reported on many stories about well-known entertainers, politicians and journalists accused of sexual misconduct.

It can be hard enough for adults to wrap their heads around this, let alone kids and teens. That's why we sat down with therapists from Holly's House and The Lampion Center in Evansville to talk about how to talk about these headlines with your kids and why it's so important to keep this conversation going.

The therapists we talked with told us there's an opportunity here for parents to use it to talk with their teens about how they're feeling... it's also a way to try to keep them safe.

One of their tips, use what's happening now to open the door to constructive conversations that'll empower teens.

"And those conversations hopefully have started long before your kid is a teenager. You know, talking about healthy touch and body boundaries and those kinds of things from the youngest ages." says the Lampion Center's Clinical Services Director, Emily Morrison.

Therapists say parents shouldn't be afraid to share too much about these headlines... because, teens probably already know the details.

If you're having trouble getting those conversations started.

Here are a few tips from the pros:

1) Share personal stories with your kids.

2) Use the media to make it relevant.

3) Ask your teen's opinion on something happening in the news or on a popular TV show.

4) First and foremost- Talk about sexual assault directly. For some teens, safety issues like sexual assault aren't on the radar.

