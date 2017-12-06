Police looking for attempted burglary suspects - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police looking for attempted burglary suspects

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
From EPD From EPD
From EPD From EPD
From EPD From EPD
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police have released surveillance images of an attempted burglary.

It happened in November at ABC Supply on Highway 41.

Officers hope someone might recognize the dually Ford pickup truck or the two people who were in the truck.

If you have any information, call Detective Jeff Hands at 812-434-8262. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly