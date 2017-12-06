Suspect in Monday's standoff in Evansville arrested

The man wanted in connection with Monday's stand-off in Evansville has been arrested.

State police said late Wednesday morning that 42-year-old Nolan Coleman was found at a home in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. in Evansville.

Vanderburgh: ISP & State Parole just located and arrested Nolan Coleman, 42, at a residence located at 1101 Lincoln Ave in Evanville. pic.twitter.com/JVBOCfJMgW — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 6, 2017

Monday evening, police went to the home on Washington Avenue to pick up another man on a warrant. They got him, but police say they also saw Coleman go into the house.

Police say Coleman violated his parole on a dealing cocaine charge and we're told he was nowhere to be found after the standoff.

Police took several people in the home into custody. No word their charges.

