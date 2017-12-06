City of Grayville under boil advisory

The entire city of Grayville, Illinois, is under a boil advisory.

It was issued Wednesday and will last until 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Residents and city officials say the advisory comes after someone had a seizure while driving and hit a utility pole off Highway 1. While crews were working into the night, a six-inch water main broke while the pole was being fixed.

The main is now repaired.

School officials tell us their staff used proper precautions preparing food for the students and that Casey's and parents donated bottled water for all 320 students.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.